Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Keeps streak alive with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Connor provided an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Connor set up Gabriel Vilardi's goal with just over five minutes left in the game. This was the first time in five contests Connor failed to log multiple points, but he kept his season-opening point streak alive. Through 11 outings, the star winger has nine goals, nine assists, 44 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. This is an impressive scoring pace even by his standards, though Connor routinely maintains a shooting percentage around 15-16 percent, so his mark of 20.5 percent this season isn't that outrageous.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now