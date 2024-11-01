Kyle Connor News: Keeps streak alive with helper

Connor provided an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Connor set up Gabriel Vilardi's goal with just over five minutes left in the game. This was the first time in five contests Connor failed to log multiple points, but he kept his season-opening point streak alive. Through 11 outings, the star winger has nine goals, nine assists, 44 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. This is an impressive scoring pace even by his standards, though Connor routinely maintains a shooting percentage around 15-16 percent, so his mark of 20.5 percent this season isn't that outrageous.