Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Lights lamp twice against Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:26am

Connor scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 victory over Seattle.

The veteran winger delivered his second straight multi-goal performance as he surged toward the finish line on a disappointing season for the Jets. Connor sits two tallies short of his third career 40-goal campaign and one point shy of his third 90-point season, and over the last 14 contests, he's racked up 10 goals and 18 points.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
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