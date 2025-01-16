Kyle Connor News: Logs power-play assist

Connor notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Connor has four goals and four helpers during his five-game point streak. The winger has logged a power-play assist in three of the last four contests and now has 21 power-play points overall. For the season, the 28-year-old is the seventh player to reach the 60-point mark (26 goals, 34 helpers), and he's added 151 shots on net, 21 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 46 appearances.