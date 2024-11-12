Fantasy Hockey
Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor News: Near top of NHL in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 7:13pm

Connor scored two goals and added one assist in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

He fired seven shots and finished plus-4. Connor had started the season on a 12-game, 19-point scoring streak (nine goals, 10 assist), but he hadn't picked up a point in three games. And he had gone five games without a goal. Now with 11 goals, Connor sits in a tie with several players for second in the NHL, just one behind league leader Cole Caufield (12). And with 62 shots in 16 games, Connor is on track to fire the puck on net 317 times, a total he delivered in 2021-22 when he sniped 47 goals. The man is quietly consistent, so 2024-25 could be a banner year for him.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
