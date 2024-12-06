Kyle Connor News: Nets equalizer on power play

Connor scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Connor had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of December. He tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The winger was automatic early in the campaign, but he's taken a small step back with the rest of the Jets' lineup. He's now at 14 goals, 30 points (eight on the power play), 90 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 27 appearances.