Kyle Connor News: Nets game-winner in Game 2
Connor scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 2.
The Jets' top line again handled the offense, with Connor scoring the decisive goal 1:43 into the third period. He has four points, seven shots on net and a plus-4 rating through the first two playoff contests. The 28-year-old winger has been consistent throughout 2024-25 with just five multi-game droughts all season, and none more than four games. Only two of those scoreless stretches have come since the start of January.
