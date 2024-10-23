Kyle Connor News: Nets game-winner Tuesday

Connor scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Connor has opened the season on a six-game point streak, earning five goals and an assist in that span. The winger is in peak form, and he's added 23 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. That shakes out as a 21.7 shooting percentage, which is a little high, but not outrageous for a player who has finished five of his first eight NHL seasons above 15 percent. With the Jets starting the year 6-0-0, Connor's a good bellwether for the team's success.