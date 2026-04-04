Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Nets pair of goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:26pm

Connor scored two goals and fired two shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Connor netted the game-winning goal halfway through the game's final period. With his two markers Saturday, he is up to 36 goals, 87 points, 247 shots on net and 31 hits across 76 games this season. Since March 5, the 29-year-old winger has not only provided elite scoring numbers for fantasy managers, but he has also stepped up without the puck. Over his last 16 games, he has nine goals, 19 points, 49 shots on net and 16 hits. Connor has rarely averaged a hit per game over a long period of time, which is a large indicator of how motivated he is to make a push for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. He is an elite fantasy option for the remainder of the regular season.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
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