Kyle Connor News: On four-game point streak

Connor registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Connor has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. He has five power-play points in that span. The 28-year-old winger can get the job done in all situations, as he remains one of the Jets' top overall forwards. He's contributed 19 goals, 24 helpers, 14 power-play points, 118 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 35 appearances this season.