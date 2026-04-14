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Kyle Connor News: Picks up pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:08pm

Connor scored a power-play goal on six shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Connor hadn't scored in three games, an unusually quiet stretch for the winger. The 29-year-old is up to 39 goals, 92 points, 267 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 81 appearances. If he plays versus the Sharks in the season finale on Thursday, Connor will have a chance to secure the third 40-goal campaign of his career. He'd also have a small chance of matching last year's career-best 97-point total if he were able to put in a truly remarkable performance.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
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