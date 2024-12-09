Kyle Connor News: Point streak reaches three games
Connor scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Connor opened the scoring midway through the second period for the Jets, but the team couldn't hold the lead and conceded four unanswered goals en route to their third loss over their last five contests. Connor has recorded points in three games in a row and in six of his last eight contests, notching two goals and five assists in that span.
