Kyle Connor News: Posts power-play helper

Connor notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Connor continued his strong postseason by setting up a Cole Perfetti tally in the second period. Over six playoff games, Connor has four goals, five assists 15 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Just two of those nine points have come on the power play. If the Jets remain without Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) in Game 7 on Sunday, Connor will be tasked with leading the way on offense.