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Kyle Connor News: Pots goal No. 30

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 4:51pm

Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the second period, snapping a shot past Mackenzie Blackwood from the high slot. It was Connor's 30th goal of the campaign, the eighth time in his career he's reached that mark, and in the process, he set a new franchise record for 30-goal regular seasons. Over his last 14 games, Connor has racked up seven goals and 16 points.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
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