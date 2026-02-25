Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Provides goal in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Connor scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Connor has three goals and four assists during a six-game point streak in NHL play. He was scratched for the later stages of Team USA's Olympic run to the gold medal, so Connor shouldn't be too fatigued in the short term. The 29-year-old will be back to thriving on the Jets' top line, a spot that's earned him 26 goals, 65 points, 189 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 57 appearances this season.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
