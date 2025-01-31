Kyle Connor News: Puts away empty-netter

Connor scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

It was Connor's second shortie of the season and the seventh of his career. The winger had a four-game slump from Jan. 18-24, but he's responded with four goals and two assists over the last three contests of the month. Connor has reached the 30-goal mark in seven of the last eight seasons and has 66 points (23 on the power play), 170 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 53 appearances.