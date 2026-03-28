Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Scores empty-netter Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Connor scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Connor closed out the scoring for the Jets with an empty-netter at the 17:51 mark of the final frame when Winnipeg was all out on the attack looking for an equalizer. This goal allowed Connor to extend his point streak to four games, tallying two goals and three assists over that span. It also allowed him to boost his season-long point tally to 83 points, and with 10 games left on the regular-season schedule, Connor has a shot at reaching 90 points for the third time in his career -- and for the first time in back-to-back seasons.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Connor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Connor See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
Author Image
Greg Vara
21 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago