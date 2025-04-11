Kyle Connor News: Scores two goals Thursday

Connor scored two goals and took five shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Connor found the back of the net twice in the third period, and both goals came on a 2:20 stretch. This two-goal performance boosted his scoring tally to 40 goals on the season, marking just the second time he has reached that plateau in his career, but it also set a new career-high mark in points. The 28-year-old is up to 94 points across 79 appearances, composed of 40 goals and a career-best 54 assists.