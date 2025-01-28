Kyle Connor News: Strikes twice in win

Connor scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Connor pounced on a loose rebound and slung a snap shot past Sam Montembeault to tie game in the first period. The Jets' sharpshooter later had a dagger with two seconds remaining in the second period. The multi-tally game was the sixth of the season for the top-line winger, who has five points over his last two outings.