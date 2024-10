Connor notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Connor kept his point streak going -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in all seven games of the season. This was his first multi-point effort, as he assisted on goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers. Connor is at five goals, three assists, 24 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven outings in 2024-25.