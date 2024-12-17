Kyle Connor News: Tallies twice in win

Connor scored two goals on nine shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Connor opened the scoring in the first period and tied the game at 3-3 with a power-play tally in the third. After a somewhat quiet stretch in late November, the winger is rolling again with six goals and five assists over his last seven contests. Connor is up to 19 tallies, 40 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 33 appearances.