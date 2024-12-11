Kyle Connor News: Three-point effort Tuesday
Connor scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.
The veteran winger helped set up Mark Scheifele for what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period before picking up his other two points in the third. Connor hasn't cooled down much since his season-opening 12-game point streak -- over his last 12 contests, he's produced five goals and 14 points, and he's tied with Scheifele for eighth in the NHL with 16 tallies on the season.
