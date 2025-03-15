Kyle Connor News: Three points in win Friday

Connor recorded two goals, an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Connor was one of the standout performers for the Jets in this win and was involved in three of the team's goals, though this outing only confirmed the excellent stretch he's going through. The 28-year-old has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 12 appearances dating back to Feb. 7, tallying 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) over that stretch.