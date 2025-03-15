Fantasy Hockey
Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor News: Three points in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Connor recorded two goals, an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Connor was one of the standout performers for the Jets in this win and was involved in three of the team's goals, though this outing only confirmed the excellent stretch he's going through. The 28-year-old has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 12 appearances dating back to Feb. 7, tallying 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) over that stretch.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
