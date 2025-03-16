Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Ties game Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Connor scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Connor tallied at 11:42 of the second period, tying the game at 2-2. His goal ultimately forced overtime, where Dylan Samberg was the unlikely hero for the game-winner. Connor is once again on fire to begin March, racking up five goals and seven assists over eight contests this month. The 28-year-old winger has 36 goals, 85 points, 221 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 68 appearances.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now