Kyle Connor News: Twelve points in last 10 games
Connor had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Connor scored into the empty nest, but they all count the same. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and he scored 12 points, including five goals, in his last 10 games. He has been held off the score sheet just once in that span. Connor sits 13th in the NHL with 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 61 games. He also has 202 shots this season.
