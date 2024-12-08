Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Two helpers in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Connor notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old winger helped set up a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the first period before Mark Scheifele banged home the rebound on a Connor shot in the third. It's Connor's first multi-point performance since Nov. 22, snapping a seven-game funk in which he'd managed just one goal and four points. With 14 goals and 32 points through 28 contests on the season. he remains on pace to post his first 40-goal, 90-point campaign since 2021-22.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now