Kyle Connor News: Two helpers on power play

Connor notched two power-play assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Both helpers came in the third period on Gabriel Vilardi tallies. It was Connor's third straight multi-point performance, extending his point streak to seven games, and over the last 12 contests he's racked up a stunning nine goals and 22 points. The 28-year-old winger's 51 points on the season puts him sixth in the NHL scoring race, while his 22 goals has him tied for fifth.