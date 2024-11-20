Kyle Connor News: Two-point effort in win

Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The 27-year-old winger opened the scoring late in the first period by flipping a backhand top shelf over Sergei Bobrovsky. Connor has been feast or famine in November, recording two multi-point performances in the last seven games but getting held off the scoresheet completely in the other five. On the season, he's delivered 12 goals and 24 points in 19 contests, tying him with Mark Scheifele for the team lead in scoring.