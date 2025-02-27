Kyle Connor News: Two points in win over Sens

Connor produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

The 28-year-old winger supplied some insurance with a second-period tally before feeding Mark Scheifele for an empty-netter in the third. Connor has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games sandwiched around the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and eight of the Jets' last nine contests -- a stretch in which he's racked up five goals and 13 points.