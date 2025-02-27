Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Two points in win over Sens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Connor produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

The 28-year-old winger supplied some insurance with a second-period tally before feeding Mark Scheifele for an empty-netter in the third. Connor has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games sandwiched around the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and eight of the Jets' last nine contests -- a stretch in which he's racked up five goals and 13 points.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now