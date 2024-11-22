Kyle Connor News: Unlikely Gordie Howe hat trick

Connor scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged a fighting major in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The fight was Connor's first in his NHL career, so it's safe to assume no one expected him to have a Gordie Howe hat trick. His bout stemmed from him throwing a reverse hit on Sidney Crosby early in the third period. Connor's consistency has slipped lately -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of the last eight games, but he has a multi-point effort all three times. Overall, he's at 13 goals, 13 helpers, six power-play points, 73 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 20 appearances.