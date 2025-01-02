Kyle MacLean Injury: Exits contest in third period

MacLean (undisclosed) did not return to Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs after leaving in the third period, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

There was no update on MacLean's status after the game. The 25-year-old could be replaced in the lineup by Matt Martin if he's unable to play Sunday versus the Bruins. MacLean has five points over 39 appearances this season, so his potential absence won't be noticed by most fantasy managers.