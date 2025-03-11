Kyle MacLean Injury: Game-time call in LA

MacLean (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's road game in Los Angeles, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

MacLean sat out Sunday's 4-1 loss in Anaheim and is still dealing with some effects of his illness, per Gross. Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch if MacLean suits up against the Kings. If MacLean is unable to play, the Islanders will utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen.