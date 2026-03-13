Kyle MacLean News: Fading out of lineup

MacLean was a healthy scratch for the third game in a row in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

MacLean played regularly from December up to the trade deadline, but the Islanders' addition of Brayden Schenn has bumped him out of the lineup. The 26-year-old MacLean had gone 17 games without a goal prior to this run of scratches, and he had just two assists in that span. It'll be tough for him to make an impact when he plays, as he's stuck on the fourth line, which has limited him to six points, 35 shots on net, 93 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 47 appearances this season.