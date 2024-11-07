Kyle MacLean News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

MacLean produced an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

MacLean has held down the fourth-line center job this season, but this was his first point in 14 games. He doesn't appear at risk of being scratched -- the Islanders have mostly rotated bottom-six wingers in and out of the lineup. MacLean has added nine shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-6 rating, so he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.