Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle MacLean headshot

Kyle MacLean News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

MacLean notched an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

MacLean ended his 17-game point drought when he set up Marc Gatcomb's first career goal. The 25-year-old MacLean has played on the fourth line regularly of late, giving him minimal upside on offense. The center has five points, 37 shots on net, 64 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 50 appearances. Still, he plays an honest defensive game, and that's enough to keep him in the lineup most of the time.

Kyle MacLean
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now