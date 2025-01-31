Kyle MacLean News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

MacLean notched an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

MacLean ended his 17-game point drought when he set up Marc Gatcomb's first career goal. The 25-year-old MacLean has played on the fourth line regularly of late, giving him minimal upside on offense. The center has five points, 37 shots on net, 64 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 50 appearances. Still, he plays an honest defensive game, and that's enough to keep him in the lineup most of the time.