Kyle MacLean News: Nabs assist Sunday

MacLean notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

MacLean has two points over his last four games, but offense will be tough to come by since he remains in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old center is at five points, 22 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances. He had nine points in 32 regular-season outings last year. MacLean may be scratched or moved to the wing once Bo Horvat (lower body) returns to action.