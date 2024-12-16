Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle MacLean headshot

Kyle MacLean News: Nabs assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

MacLean notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

MacLean has two points over his last four games, but offense will be tough to come by since he remains in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old center is at five points, 22 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances. He had nine points in 32 regular-season outings last year. MacLean may be scratched or moved to the wing once Bo Horvat (lower body) returns to action.

Kyle MacLean
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now