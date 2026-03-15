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Kyle MacLean News: Notches assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

MacLean recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

MacLean had been a scratch for the previous three games. He appears to be battling Marc Gatcomb for a fourth-line spot, so neither player is likely to carve out enough playing time to be a fantasy option. MacLean has seven points, 35 shots on net, 95 hits and 33 PIM over 48 outings this season.

Kyle MacLean
New York Islanders
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