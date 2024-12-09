Kyle MacLean News: Pots goal in Sunday's win

MacLean scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Both of MacLean's goals this season have come over the last six games. The 25-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, which hasn't given him much of an opportunity to produce offense on a team that doesn't score a lot. He has four points, 15 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating over 29 appearances, well behind the pace that saw him rack up nine points in 32 regular-season outings in 2023-24.