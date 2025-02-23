Fantasy Hockey
Kyle MacLean headshot

Kyle MacLean News: Registers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

MacLean provided an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

MacLean snapped a three-game point drought. He's actually improved recently with three points over his last seven outings, but it'll be tough for him to keep it up while he's firmly on the fourth line. The 25-year-old center is up to eight points, 41 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-10 rating through 56 appearances this season.

Kyle MacLean
New York Islanders
