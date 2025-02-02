Kyle MacLean News: Scores goal Sunday
MacLean scored a goal on his lone shot attempt in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.
MacLean's goal was the first of the game for New York and opened the scoring in a five-goal second period. The 25-year-old center is up to three goals, four assists, 67 hits and 40 shots on net in 52 appearances. While he sees limited usage in his fourth-line role, he has points in two of his last three contests. However, it is best to look elsewhere for waiver wire additions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now