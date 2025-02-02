Kyle MacLean News: Scores goal Sunday

MacLean scored a goal on his lone shot attempt in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

MacLean's goal was the first of the game for New York and opened the scoring in a five-goal second period. The 25-year-old center is up to three goals, four assists, 67 hits and 40 shots on net in 52 appearances. While he sees limited usage in his fourth-line role, he has points in two of his last three contests. However, it is best to look elsewhere for waiver wire additions.