Kyle MacLean headshot

Kyle MacLean News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

MacLean (illness) warmed up on the fourth line, indicating he will be available to play Tuesday versus the Kings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

MacLean missed Sunday's game versus the Ducks, but that looks to be the extent of the 25-year-old's absence. With MacLean back, Scott Mayfield is set to be a healthy scratch as the Islanders continue to carry nine blueliners on the active roster.

Kyle MacLean
New York Islanders
