Kyle Palmieri Injury: Will be ready for training camp

Palmieri (knee) told reporters Wednesday that he should be ready to go for the start of training camp, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Palmieri suffered a torn ACL back in November but appears to be on track in his recovery. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger logged 25 games for the Isles in which he notched six goals and 12 assists, including five power-play points. Palmieri will head into 2026-27 in the last season of a two-year deal he signed with the club in May of 2025 and could be entering the final season of his NHL career.