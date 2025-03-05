Kyle Palmieri News: Another power-play goal Tuesday
Palmieri scored a power-play goal and took two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
The 34-year-old veteran winger has been hot in recent games and has found the back of the net in six of his last eight contests, a span in which he's racked up seven points. Over that eight-game stretch, Palmieri, who is locked in a first-line role as well as a prominent figure in the power-play unit, has also racked up 24 shots on goal, three hits, five blocked shots and an impressive shot percentage of 25.0 percent, which is also likely unsustainable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now