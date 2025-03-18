Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Palmieri headshot

Kyle Palmieri News: Big three-point effort carries win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Palmieri had a goal and two assists Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

Palmieri got the Isles on the board just 17 seconds into the third period on a breakaway. His wrister hit the right post, bounced out and went in off netminder Tristan Jarry. It snapped Palmieri's five-game point drought. The veteran winger has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games, which quietly puts him on pace for 52 or 53 points. That's consistency, and consistency is what helps managers win titles.

Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now