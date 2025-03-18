Kyle Palmieri News: Big three-point effort carries win

Palmieri had a goal and two assists Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

Palmieri got the Isles on the board just 17 seconds into the third period on a breakaway. His wrister hit the right post, bounced out and went in off netminder Tristan Jarry. It snapped Palmieri's five-game point drought. The veteran winger has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games, which quietly puts him on pace for 52 or 53 points. That's consistency, and consistency is what helps managers win titles.