Kyle Palmieri headshot

Kyle Palmieri News: Deposits goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Palmieri has three goals over his last five games. Prior to that stretch, he had gone 14 contests without a goal, picking up seven assists in that span. The 34-year-old winger hasn't put it altogether recently, but he's maintaining a top-six role. He's at 15 goals, 20 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 54 appearances this season.

Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders
