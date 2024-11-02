Kyle Palmieri News: Deposits power-play marker

Palmieri scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Palmieri followed up back-to-back two-point games with a pair of scoreless outings. The 33-year-old winger has mostly been consistent in a second-line role this season, and his goal Friday was his first contribution on the power play. He's up to five tallies, three assists, 30 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances.