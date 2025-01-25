Fantasy Hockey
Kyle Palmieri headshot

Kyle Palmieri News: Earns two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Palmieri notched two assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Palmieri has five helpers over his last seven games, but he's taken just three shots on net in that span. His goal drought is up to 12 contests, and it appears to simply be a slump, as he remains in a second-line role. The winger is at 12 goals, 31 points, 85 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating through 47 appearances.

Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders
