Kyle Palmieri News: Earns two helpers in win

Palmieri notched two assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Palmieri has five helpers over his last seven games, but he's taken just three shots on net in that span. His goal drought is up to 12 contests, and it appears to simply be a slump, as he remains in a second-line role. The winger is at 12 goals, 31 points, 85 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating through 47 appearances.