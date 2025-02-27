Kyle Palmieri News: Five points in last five games

Palmieri scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over Boston.

His goal stood as the winner. Palmieri scored early in the second period on a rebound play -- he drove the net as Brock Nelson took a sharp-angle shot from the left boards and hammered the puck past Jeremy Swayman. Palmieri has five points, including four goals, in his last five games, and he's on pace for a 55-point season. His shot volume is down this season from last -- he's projected for 157 after racking up 218 last season. And he's put up just six power-play points after tallying 20 last year. But there's still some fantasy value in Palmieri's game, especially if he can elevate his scoring over the final stretch.