Kyle Palmieri News: Goal in each of last two games

Palmieri scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

He now has a goal in each of his last two games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight games. Palmieri seems far off his 54-point pace from last season, but he's actually on track to meet that mark. But don't expect him to get to the 30-goal mark like he did last season -- Saturday's goal was his 14th, and that puts him on pace for 22-23 on the season.