Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Palmieri headshot

Kyle Palmieri News: Lights lamp Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Palmieri has four goals and two assists over 12 outings in March. The winger has seen time on the top line in the absence of Mathew Barzal (kneecap), who may not return during the regular season. Palmieri's been more consistent in the middle six, but he's still an effective depth scorer for fantasy. Overall, he's up to 22 goals, 45 points, 143 shots on net, 47 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 70 contests.

Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now