Kyle Palmieri News: Lights lamp Monday

Palmieri scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Palmieri has four goals and two assists over 12 outings in March. The winger has seen time on the top line in the absence of Mathew Barzal (kneecap), who may not return during the regular season. Palmieri's been more consistent in the middle six, but he's still an effective depth scorer for fantasy. Overall, he's up to 22 goals, 45 points, 143 shots on net, 47 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 70 contests.