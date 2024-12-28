Kyle Palmieri News: Manages helper in win

Palmieri registered an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Palmieri has two goals and four assists over his last eight contests. The 33-year-old winger set up an Anthony Duclair tally in the second period. Palmieri remains firmly in a middle-six role, and he's up to 26 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 36 outings overall. He doesn't tend to put up big numbers, but he's been steady on a low-scoring team this season.